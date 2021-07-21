Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

France requires Covid pass for Eiffel Tower and tourist venues

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 10.35am
The Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)
The Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

Visitors need a special Covid pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theatres from Wednesday, the first step in a new campaign against what the government has called a “stratospheric” rise in Delta variant infections.

To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection.

The requirement went into effect on Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites, following a government decree.

Visitors enjoy the view from the Eiffel Tower
Visitors enjoy the view from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get a jab.

The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill on Wednesday.

It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters are planning a demonstration on Wednesday.

France’s daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the past two weeks, and some regions are re-imposing virus restrictions.

The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier