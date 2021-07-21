Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
German Cabinet approves 400 million euro flood aid package

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 10.57am
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the district of Iversheim about the situation in the flood-affected area (Wolfgang Rattay/AP)
Germany’s Cabinet has approved a roughly 400 million euro (£345.7 million) package of immediate aid for victims of last week’s floods and vowed to get started quickly on rebuilding the devastated areas.

Finance minister Olaf Scholz said that the package, financed half by the federal government and half by Germany’s state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding will be expanded if more money is needed.

“We will do what is necessary to help everyone immediately,” he said.

Bad Muenstereifel,
Helpers walk through the town centre in Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

The government also expects to spend billions on rebuilding, but how much exactly will not be clear until authorities have a better overview of the extent of the damage.

Mr Scholz said that reconstruction efforts will get under way without delay.

Visiting the badly damaged town of Bad Muenstereifel on Tuesday, chancellor Angela Merkel said that “we will do everything … so that the money comes quickly to people who often have nothing left but the clothes on their backs”.

“I hope this is a question of days,” she added.

As for the long-term reconstruction effort, she said, restoring infrastructure “will take more than a few months,” pointing to the many bridges destroyed.

German finance minister Olaf Scholz
German finance minister Olaf Scholz (Luca Bruno/AP)

At least 171 people were killed in Germany when small rivers swelled quickly into raging torrents after persistent downpours last week, well over half of them in Ahrweiler county, near Bonn.

Another 31 died in neighbouring Belgium, bringing the death toll in both countries to 202.

Germany has recent experience with major floods that hit swathes of the country’s east in 2002 and 2013, causing extensive and costly damage.

However, the death tolls were particularly high in last week’s floods, which were the worst in living memory in the areas they hit.

