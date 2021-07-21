Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Eben Etzebeth v Maro Itoje head to head

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 12.10pm Updated: July 21 2021, 1.38pm
Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje (PA)
Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje (PA)

The British and Irish Lions collide with South Africa in the first of three Tests at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

At the heart of a colossal forward battle will be the duel between towering second rows Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje. Here, the PA news agency analyses both players.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Eben Etzebeth – South Africa

Club: Toulon
Position: Second row
Age: 29
Caps: 86
Debut: v England, 2012
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 17st 5lbs
Points: 15 (Tries 3)

South Africa field the most physical pack in world rugby and Etzebeth acts as their alpha male, a snarling aggressor who sets the tone through his appetite for confrontation. If tempers fray on Saturday, he will be at the heart of it. But Etzebeth is far more than an enforcer in the classic Springbok mould. Freakishly strong and athletic, he is a formidable carrier as well as excelling at the set-piece, a lock’s bread and butter. But it is at the heart of South Africa’s work in the tight where he really comes into his own. An injury-hit season is the only question mark hanging over him.

Maro Itoje – England

Club: Saracens
Position: Second row
Age: 26
Caps: 51 (including 3 Lions caps)
Debut: v Italy, 2016
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 17st 3lbs
Points: 15 (Tries 3)

Every bit as physical as Etzebeth but in a different way, Itoje is probably the first name on the Lions team-sheet. Plays with less visible fury but is relentlessly destructive, disrupting the opposition at every turn. With his reach and strength he guts enemy mauls and line-outs and is a menace at the breakdown, forcing turnovers and slowing down the ball. Horrible to play against, he sets the tone for England up-front and will perform the same role for the Lions. Responsible for a high penalty count during the Six Nations, but this shortcoming appears to have been rectified.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]