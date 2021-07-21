Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Medals awarded to RAF hero who became Princess Margaret’s lover fetch £260,000

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 2.10pm
Princess Margaret and Group Captain Peter Townsend (PA)
War medals awarded to Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend, have sold at auction for £260,000.

The Battle of Britain fighter, who died in June 1995, became the first pilot to bring down an enemy aircraft on English soil in February 1940.

He later commanded No 85 Squadron from May 1940 to June 1941, during which he completed more than 300 operational sorties.

Peter Townsend's collection of medals sold for £260,000 (Dix Noonan Webb/PA).
Grp Capt Townsend twice took to his parachute, once when wounded, and destroyed at least 11 enemy aircraft during his service.

In June 1942, he assumed command of No 605 Squadron and later RAF West Malling and the Free French Training Wing.

He was made equerry to King George VI in 1944 and comptroller to the Queen Mother’s household in 1953, with his royal appointments leading to his forlorn relationship with Margaret.

The group of 11 medals were sold at Dix Noonan Webb to a private collector.

The medals included a Distinguished Service Order, Distinguished Flying Cross and Second Award Bar, and came with his original flying log books that cover his operational career.

Medal specialist Mark Quayle, from Dix Noonan Webb, said: “We had hoped this iconic group of medals was going to achieve this spectacular result.

Royalty – National Day of Prayer Service – St Paul’s Cathedral
Group Captain Peter Townsend, centre, then an equerry to the King, pictured with the royal family leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in 1947 (PA)

“If only as a reflection of Group Captain Townsend’s glittering service career as a Battle of Britain fighter ace – ‘One of the Few’ – and his story combined with a tale of royal love and heartbreak provided the ultimate human interest story that appeals to all collectors.”

In his later years, Grp Capt Townsend travelled the world to meet young victims of war.

He decided to sell his honours and awards at auction in November 1988 and donated the proceeds to a charitable fund set up to assist children.

