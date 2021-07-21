Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police issue photo of boy taken on day he was found unresponsive in lake

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 2.37pm
Greyson Birch on the day he was found unresponsive in a lake in a bid to trace his final movements (Hampshire Police/PA)
Police have issued a photograph taken of a two-year-old boy on the day he was found unresponsive in a lake in a bid to trace his final movements.

Greyson Birch was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died on June 3.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of neglect and is on bail until August 30.

Hampshire police are now attempting to find witnesses who saw Greyson earlier on Sunday May 30 at Lakeside Country Park in Eastleigh between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Greyson Birch (Hampshire Police/PA)

A force spokesman said: “We are issuing a photo of Greyson taken that day so you can see the clothing he was wearing – a blue striped top, dark shorts, and white trainers.

“He may have had a small push-along bike with him at Lakeside.”

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “Our investigation is tracing all of the steps leading up to Greyson’s tragic death, and we are looking at places he may have visited prior to Swanwick Lakes.”

Greyson has been described by his family as a “character that neither family, friends or other persons will not and cannot forget”.

A tribute, issued through police, added: “His bubbly personality that filled all our hearts with joy and happiness will linger in this world.

“Greyson was our light and life that will still shine to us all through our thoughts and memories. Greyson would love to dance, sing, play, just everything.

“To know that each time we hear Twinkle Twinkle or someone plays Baby Shark and he’s not there dancing and clapping his hands kills us to the bottom of our hearts.”

