Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hard-hit Dutch town faces a 400 million euro flood damage bill

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 3.14pm
Wiel de Bie, a 75-year-old stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands (Bram Janssen/AP)
Flooding that raged through a southern Dutch tourist town last week caused around 400 million euros (£345.7 million) in damage to homes and businesses, the town’s mayor has said.

About 700 homes in Valkenburg were so badly damaged that their owners will have to seek temporary accommodation while they are repaired, mayor Daan Prevoo said.

The southern Dutch province of Limburg was hit with the most severe flooding in decades late last week, causing an anxious weekend as authorities closely monitored dikes and levees strained almost to breaking point by swollen rivers and inundated flood plains.

Unlike in neighbouring Germany and Belgium, where a total of 202 are confirmed dead, there were no casualties in the Netherlands.

“It’s clear we are the hot spot” of the flooding damage in the Netherlands, Mr Prevoo said.

He added that half of the 400 million euros is physical flooding damage and half is the cost to businesses, which will miss out on their peak tourism season as they recover from the devastation.

The Dutch government last week declared the region a disaster area. That means that residents could be in line to have damages not covered by their insurance compensated out of a government fund.

