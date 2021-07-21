Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politicians ‘optimistic’ buyer will rescue famous engineering firm

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 4.16pm
North East engineering plant Cleveland Bridge built Wembley’s famous arch (John Walton/PA)
A group of politicians are “optimistic” that a buyer can be found to rescue a historic engineering business.

The Darlington-based Cleveland Bridge business employs around 200 people and has a proud record of engineering feats, including working on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Wembley arch and the Shard skyscraper.

But according to reports, it has hit financial difficulties.

The Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, as well as Paul Howell and Peter Gibson, Tory MPs for Sedgefield and Darlington, issued a joint statement, saying the firm had a strong order book.

They said: “Our number one priority right now is making sure that Cleveland Bridge’s 200 members of staff, and their families, are supported at this difficult and uncertain time, and we will be working with Darlington Council and Government to ensure they get whatever support they need.
 
“Cleveland Bridge is a business with an amazing heritage that has been responsible for some of the world’s most iconic structures, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Shard skyscraper in London.

“The skills of its workers are second to none and have led to the company having an enviable global reputation.
 
“The company has a full order book for the next 18 months, this coupled with the firm’s history, expertise and highly skilled workforce makes us optimistic that a buyer will come forward quickly for this iconic business.

“But it is critical that local jobs are protected as part of any deal to buy Cleveland Bridge.”

