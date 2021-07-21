Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
British & Irish Lions players sign shirts from 8,000 miles away using 5G

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 4.43pm Updated: July 21 2021, 5.31pm
5G-powered robotic arm allowed Maro Itoje, Chris Harris and Ken Owens in South Africa to sign jerseys located in London (Vodafone/PA)
British & Irish Lions players currently in South Africa have used a 5G-powered robotic arm to sign shirts for fans located 8,000 miles away.

Maro Itoje, Chris Harris and Ken Owens were able to control the device using Vodafone’s low latency 5G network and motion control technology for supporters back home, who are unable to travel out and watch the team’s first Test match against the Springboks.

As each rugby star made contact on a tablet with a stylus in South Africa, a large robot arm stationed in London mirrored their hand movements, allowing them to write a personal message and signature directly onto the jersey in real-time, while chatting on a video call.

British & Irish Lions located in South Africa sign shirts of fans back in London, using 5G robotic arm
Chris Harris signs a rugby shirt of fans located 8,000 miles away (Vodafone/PA)

“Given we weren’t able to fly out to South Africa this summer; this experience is about as good as it gets,” said Graham Bartlett, one the supporters who took part.

“To be able to share words of encouragement with one of our nation’s greatest players and have that moment of connection during the 5G signing is such a privilege and a memory that I’ll cherish for years to come.”

Rugby fanatics Mark Probert and Mel Dee, who were due to marry last year and attend the 2021 Tour as part of their honeymoon, described the experience as “surreal”.

Mr Probert said: “Who would have thought we could still connect with the players at such a personal level in the midst of the Tour, from 8,000 miles away – and one of our favourite Gloucester boys at that.

“It was incredible. The autograph came out as if we were right there with them in South Africa.”

Five year-old Rocco Jax Lock, from Mountain Ash, South Wales, also took part with his father Jonny, for a signing by Ken Owens.

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone, said: “For the fans that would have gone on this Lions tour to South Africa, getting a signed shirt would be a one of the highlights of the trip.

“The pandemic risked stopping that from happening – but we’ve used 5G to find a way to make it a reality.

“Throughout this tour, we’ve used technology and innovation to overcome barriers, and I’m delighted that we’ve given these fans a unique experience and something that they can treasure forever.

“A 5G-signed shirt is going to be a priceless souvenir from what is already proving to be a memorable tour.”

