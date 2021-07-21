Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 4.44pm
People wearing face masks in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People wearing face masks in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 310 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and five (2%) have seen a fall.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 2,163 new cases in the seven days to July 17 – the equivalent of 1,577.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 831.2 in the seven days to July 10.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 905.8 to 1,394.5, with 1,966 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 677.0 to 1,198.4, with 2,365 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:
Redcar & Cleveland (up from 831.2 to 1,577.1)
Copeland (489.9 to 1,088.2)
Stockton-on-Tees (677.0 to 1,198.4)
Middlesbrough (905.8 to 1,394.5)
Great Yarmouth (251.7 to 734.9)

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 10.

Redcar and Cleveland, 1577.1, (2163), 831.2, (1140)
Middlesbrough, 1394.5, (1966), 905.8, (1277)
Stockton-on-Tees, 1198.4, (2365), 677.0, (1336)
South Tyneside, 1159.8, (1751), 1401.5, (2116)
Hartlepool, 1146.7, (1074), 950.2, (890)
Sunderland, 1110.2, (3083), 956.4, (2656)
Copeland, 1088.2, (742), 489.9, (334)
North East Lincolnshire, 1018.4, (1625), 936.9, (1495)
Darlington, 976.6, (1043), 650.7, (695)
Gateshead, 939.3, (1898), 925.5, (1870)
Plymouth, 895.8, (2348), 462.0, (1211)
Bassetlaw, 885.4, (1040), 403.5, (474)
Solihull, 884.6, (1914), 526.9, (1140)
Doncaster, 871.5, (2718), 607.6, (1895)
Bristol, 868.0, (4022), 557.0, (2581)
South Gloucestershire, 857.3, (2444), 451.4, (1287)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 848.0, (2568), 877.7, (2658)
North Warwickshire, 845.8, (552), 657.3, (429)
Blackpool, 836.2, (1166), 605.3, (844)
Allerdale, 833.7, (815), 562.6, (550)
County Durham, 826.3, (4380), 766.3, (4062)
Wigan, 810.3, (2663), 550.1, (1808)
Oldham, 789.9, (1873), 645.7, (1531)
Barnsley, 782.6, (1932), 739.7, (1826)
Fylde, 771.2, (623), 448.1, (362)
Carlisle, 764.6, (831), 508.8, (553)
North Tyneside, 763.8, (1588), 738.8, (1536)
Wyre, 758.3, (850), 544.2, (610)
Castle Point, 751.3, (679), 273.3, (247)
Gedling, 749.0, (883), 512.3, (604)
Great Yarmouth, 734.9, (730), 251.7, (250)
Wakefield, 733.8, (2556), 643.1, (2240)
Bath and North East Somerset, 733.6, (1418), 386.5, (747)
Worcester, 725.1, (734), 477.2, (483)
Chorley, 717.3, (848), 323.1, (382)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 714.5, (928), 385.0, (500)
Craven, 714.0, (408), 252.0, (144)
Tamworth, 713.2, (547), 642.8, (493)
Rushcliffe, 712.3, (849), 509.3, (607)
Northumberland, 710.5, (2291), 588.0, (1896)
Newark and Sherwood, 704.1, (862), 388.8, (476)
Rochdale, 703.2, (1564), 606.1, (1348)
Salford, 687.3, (1779), 543.6, (1407)
Erewash, 683.9, (789), 481.9, (556)
Torbay, 681.0, (928), 411.7, (561)
Warrington, 680.4, (1429), 421.4, (885)
Tameside, 678.6, (1537), 483.0, (1094)
Hull, 677.1, (1759), 352.2, (915)
Rossendale, 672.9, (481), 647.7, (463)
Richmondshire, 670.0, (360), 374.1, (201)
Hambleton, 668.2, (612), 454.2, (416)
Chelmsford, 663.2, (1183), 418.2, (746)
North West Leicestershire, 662.1, (686), 513.5, (532)
Wandsworth, 656.1, (2163), 394.9, (1302)
North East Derbyshire, 653.4, (663), 312.4, (317)
North Somerset, 651.5, (1401), 326.9, (703)
Leeds, 650.6, (5160), 574.3, (4555)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 646.9, (2207), 376.6, (1285)
Bromsgrove, 644.8, (644), 398.5, (398)
Broxtowe, 639.3, (729), 499.9, (570)
Scarborough, 638.1, (694), 327.3, (356)
Coventry, 636.0, (2363), 370.1, (1375)
Lambeth, 633.1, (2064), 400.0, (1304)
Bradford, 628.2, (3391), 411.7, (2222)
Brentwood, 623.2, (480), 433.6, (334)
Stoke-on-Trent, 613.6, (1573), 457.9, (1174)
Bracknell Forest, 612.8, (751), 284.0, (348)
Amber Valley, 612.6, (785), 369.9, (474)
Burnley, 609.5, (542), 478.0, (425)
Stockport, 607.3, (1782), 422.3, (1239)
Basingstoke and Deane, 603.1, (1065), 282.0, (498)
St Albans, 597.5, (887), 355.0, (527)
Dartford, 595.9, (671), 254.9, (287)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 594.1, (769), 407.1, (527)
Nottingham, 592.1, (1971), 452.7, (1507)
Bury, 591.1, (1129), 403.7, (771)
East Hertfordshire, 588.3, (881), 364.6, (546)
Southend-on-Sea, 586.5, (1074), 265.4, (486)
Three Rivers, 586.1, (547), 334.3, (312)
Rochford, 586.0, (512), 358.3, (313)
South Ribble, 584.9, (648), 308.7, (342)
Manchester, 583.5, (3226), 499.6, (2762)
Sheffield, 579.6, (3390), 367.3, (2148)
Epsom and Ewell, 579.2, (467), 360.9, (291)
Warwick, 577.4, (830), 409.7, (589)
Adur, 572.3, (368), 346.8, (223)
West Lancashire, 568.6, (650), 405.9, (464)
Lancaster, 568.3, (830), 458.1, (669)
Rotherham, 567.0, (1505), 360.2, (956)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 565.0, (1046), 435.9, (807)
Chesterfield, 564.3, (592), 265.0, (278)
Birmingham, 562.3, (6420), 420.9, (4806)
Epping Forest, 559.7, (737), 375.1, (494)
Sandwell, 556.9, (1829), 384.5, (1263)
Arun, 556.1, (894), 297.3, (478)
Brighton and Hove, 555.9, (1617), 428.3, (1246)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 555.7, (547), 372.8, (367)
Dudley, 554.7, (1784), 287.3, (924)
High Peak, 553.6, (513), 525.5, (487)
Hertsmere, 550.9, (578), 287.8, (302)
St Helens, 549.9, (993), 500.6, (904)
Crawley, 548.9, (617), 241.1, (271)
Dacorum, 547.9, (848), 346.3, (536)
Trafford, 547.3, (1299), 538.4, (1278)
Melton, 546.8, (280), 468.7, (240)
Central Bedfordshire, 542.5, (1566), 347.5, (1003)
Reigate and Banstead, 541.2, (805), 302.5, (450)
Knowsley, 540.9, (816), 508.4, (767)
Basildon, 540.6, (1012), 252.1, (472)
Tendring, 539.7, (791), 213.6, (313)
Sevenoaks, 539.1, (651), 289.0, (349)
Tonbridge and Malling, 536.5, (709), 238.4, (315)
Lichfield, 532.7, (558), 345.6, (362)
Calderdale, 532.5, (1126), 385.4, (815)
Rugby, 532.4, (580), 341.5, (372)
Blaby, 531.9, (540), 257.1, (261)
Southwark, 531.3, (1694), 366.3, (1168)
Selby, 529.7, (480), 367.5, (333)
Broxbourne, 529.4, (515), 298.1, (290)
Telford and Wrekin, 527.7, (949), 283.0, (509)
Ashfield, 525.3, (672), 328.3, (420)
Barrow-in-Furness, 525.0, (352), 338.6, (227)
Islington, 522.5, (1267), 340.7, (826)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 522.1, (2064), 248.9, (984)
Wirral, 521.3, (1689), 517.3, (1676)
Test Valley, 520.8, (657), 311.5, (393)
Harlow, 519.1, (452), 362.9, (316)
Preston, 517.7, (741), 363.3, (520)
Bolsover, 517.6, (417), 260.7, (210)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 516.2, (584), 258.1, (292)
Hyndburn, 515.8, (418), 635.5, (515)
Hackney and City of London, 515.1, (1498), 351.4, (1022)
Cheshire West and Chester, 515.1, (1767), 351.5, (1206)
Harrogate, 514.2, (827), 415.3, (668)
Sutton, 512.2, (1057), 277.7, (573)
North Devon, 511.6, (497), 225.4, (219)
Richmond upon Thames, 509.5, (1009), 256.0, (507)
Liverpool, 509.4, (2537), 493.3, (2457)
Southampton, 509.3, (1286), 356.0, (899)
Bromley, 508.8, (1691), 282.8, (940)
York, 506.1, (1066), 410.2, (864)
Uttlesford, 506.1, (462), 341.8, (312)
Bolton, 501.5, (1442), 327.6, (942)
Colchester, 500.8, (975), 335.9, (654)
Chiltern, 500.4, (480), 279.4, (268)
Watford, 500.1, (483), 307.5, (297)
Welwyn Hatfield, 499.8, (615), 265.8, (327)
Gloucester, 499.5, (645), 334.6, (432)
South Lakeland, 496.7, (522), 287.4, (302)
Eastleigh, 494.1, (660), 370.6, (495)
South Bucks, 494.0, (346), 312.7, (219)
Wyre Forest, 493.6, (500), 294.2, (298)
Mid Sussex, 493.3, (745), 329.1, (497)
Lewisham, 489.8, (1498), 329.3, (1007)
Forest of Dean, 487.4, (423), 236.2, (205)
Cheshire East, 487.3, (1872), 305.3, (1173)
Portsmouth, 486.7, (1046), 262.4, (564)
Sefton, 484.1, (1338), 489.1, (1352)
Bexley, 482.1, (1197), 247.7, (615)
Maidstone, 481.9, (828), 298.6, (513)
South Northamptonshire, 479.4, (453), 290.0, (274)
Tandridge, 478.8, (422), 250.8, (221)
Derbyshire Dales, 478.4, (346), 276.5, (200)
Mansfield, 477.5, (522), 246.1, (269)
Swindon, 470.8, (1046), 249.8, (555)
South Staffordshire, 468.7, (527), 217.0, (244)
Charnwood, 467.6, (869), 384.7, (715)
East Staffordshire, 466.8, (559), 336.5, (403)
Wolverhampton, 464.8, (1224), 292.0, (769)
Spelthorne, 464.7, (464), 236.4, (236)
Walsall, 464.5, (1326), 311.8, (890)
Braintree, 463.3, (707), 243.1, (371)
Milton Keynes, 462.8, (1247), 267.9, (722)
Redditch, 462.1, (394), 253.3, (216)
Tower Hamlets, 461.9, (1500), 345.5, (1122)
Swale, 461.1, (692), 215.2, (323)
Wycombe, 459.8, (803), 280.0, (489)
Cannock Chase, 459.5, (463), 212.4, (214)
Pendle, 458.1, (422), 399.5, (368)
South Derbyshire, 457.8, (491), 373.9, (401)
Gosport, 456.2, (387), 191.0, (162)
East Northamptonshire, 456.0, (431), 196.8, (186)
Stafford, 454.5, (624), 308.9, (424)
Malvern Hills, 453.6, (357), 207.1, (163)
Kirklees, 450.0, (1979), 362.0, (1592)
West Oxfordshire, 448.3, (496), 312.7, (346)
East Devon, 447.1, (654), 222.9, (326)
Halton, 446.6, (578), 374.8, (485)
Hillingdon, 446.1, (1369), 268.8, (825)
Bedford, 445.5, (772), 249.9, (433)
Babergh, 445.5, (410), 156.5, (144)
Ribble Valley, 445.1, (271), 405.7, (247)
Harborough, 443.5, (416), 253.7, (238)
South Somerset, 443.1, (746), 184.7, (311)
North Hertfordshire, 441.0, (589), 254.5, (340)
Boston, 437.5, (307), 276.5, (194)
Mendip, 436.9, (505), 183.4, (212)
Elmbridge, 435.7, (596), 252.2, (345)
Rushmoor, 435.5, (412), 191.3, (181)
Barnet, 435.2, (1723), 249.8, (989)
Lincoln, 435.0, (432), 357.5, (355)
Hart, 431.6, (419), 189.5, (184)
Stevenage, 431.4, (379), 234.5, (206)
Gravesham, 431.1, (461), 293.6, (314)
Derby, 430.6, (1108), 224.3, (577)
Merton, 428.5, (885), 244.5, (505)
Blackburn with Darwen, 426.2, (638), 357.4, (535)
Kettering, 424.5, (432), 130.7, (133)
Maldon, 423.6, (275), 271.1, (176)
Croydon, 420.0, (1624), 258.3, (999)
Worthing, 418.7, (463), 251.4, (278)
Havering, 417.6, (1084), 227.7, (591)
Horsham, 413.1, (594), 230.9, (332)
Camden, 411.4, (1111), 299.2, (808)
Exeter, 410.2, (539), 261.0, (343)
Greenwich, 408.1, (1175), 255.3, (735)
Wiltshire, 406.6, (2033), 203.8, (1019)
Chichester, 405.4, (491), 277.4, (336)
North Lincolnshire, 404.5, (697), 311.7, (537)
Stroud, 404.3, (485), 188.4, (226)
Eastbourne, 403.9, (419), 211.1, (219)
Folkestone and Hythe, 403.6, (456), 204.4, (231)
Mole Valley, 403.5, (352), 259.0, (226)
Runnymede, 401.5, (359), 285.2, (255)
Woking, 399.8, (403), 221.2, (223)
Wychavon, 399.4, (517), 228.7, (296)
Haringey, 399.4, (1073), 294.4, (791)
Harrow, 399.3, (1003), 207.8, (522)
Surrey Heath, 396.4, (354), 153.4, (137)
Mid Devon, 396.1, (326), 226.0, (186)
Thurrock, 395.8, (690), 179.0, (312)
Waltham Forest, 395.0, (1094), 266.4, (738)
Stratford-on-Avon, 392.8, (511), 246.0, (320)
Daventry, 392.1, (337), 222.2, (191)
East Lindsey, 390.9, (554), 314.7, (446)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 390.3, (591), 219.3, (332)
Teignbridge, 389.1, (522), 354.8, (476)
Ealing, 388.8, (1329), 260.7, (891)
Oadby and Wigston, 387.6, (221), 257.8, (147)
Shropshire, 387.5, (1252), 190.9, (617)
Oxford, 387.0, (590), 418.5, (638)
Vale of White Horse, 386.7, (526), 207.3, (282)
Fareham, 386.3, (449), 196.2, (228)
Medway, 386.3, (1076), 206.1, (574)
Kensington and Chelsea, 384.9, (601), 313.8, (490)
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 382.6, (2188), 201.8, (1154)
Luton, 381.1, (812), 295.7, (630)
Leicester, 379.1, (1343), 259.7, (920)
Kingston upon Thames, 376.3, (668), 228.7, (406)
New Forest, 374.8, (675), 191.0, (344)
Corby, 373.9, (270), 170.3, (123)
Wokingham, 373.4, (639), 185.3, (317)
South Oxfordshire, 372.4, (529), 240.0, (341)
West Berkshire, 372.4, (590), 153.4, (243)
Reading, 370.9, (600), 238.6, (386)
Havant, 365.2, (461), 210.7, (266)
Waverley, 363.3, (459), 209.8, (265)
South Hams, 363.2, (316), 278.1, (242)
Brent, 363.0, (1197), 242.6, (800)
Tunbridge Wells, 359.7, (427), 220.7, (262)
Northampton, 359.3, (807), 154.5, (347)
Lewes, 354.4, (366), 329.2, (340)
Huntingdonshire, 350.6, (624), 220.8, (393)
Ashford, 349.1, (454), 174.6, (227)
Norwich, 347.9, (489), 225.5, (317)
West Lindsey, 347.0, (332), 293.7, (281)
Westminster, 345.6, (903), 252.2, (659)
Cambridge, 344.6, (430), 266.0, (332)
Wealden, 344.3, (556), 204.4, (330)
East Cambridgeshire, 343.9, (309), 203.7, (183)
Aylesbury Vale, 341.9, (682), 208.6, (416)
East Hampshire, 341.8, (418), 206.9, (253)
South Kesteven, 341.2, (486), 201.5, (287)
Broadland, 338.7, (443), 169.0, (221)
Hastings, 337.8, (313), 308.7, (286)
Cherwell, 337.5, (508), 199.3, (300)
Cheltenham, 335.3, (390), 284.6, (331)
Cotswold, 335.0, (301), 225.9, (203)
Sedgemoor, 333.7, (411), 138.8, (171)
Rother, 328.9, (316), 188.4, (181)
Guildford, 328.2, (489), 213.4, (318)
Hounslow, 322.6, (876), 224.3, (609)
South Cambridgeshire, 320.0, (509), 206.2, (328)
Barking and Dagenham, 317.0, (675), 216.5, (461)
Rutland, 315.6, (126), 175.3, (70)
Eden, 313.6, (167), 246.0, (131)
Peterborough, 311.0, (629), 152.8, (309)
Winchester, 307.5, (384), 292.3, (365)
Tewkesbury, 307.3, (292), 256.8, (244)
Newham, 306.7, (1083), 205.9, (727)
Ryedale, 303.4, (168), 169.7, (94)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 300.6, (455), 130.8, (198)
Wellingborough, 299.8, (239), 168.1, (134)
Slough, 290.2, (434), 136.4, (204)
Enfield, 289.1, (965), 160.3, (535)
South Holland, 285.2, (271), 108.4, (103)
Ipswich, 281.2, (385), 167.3, (229)
Redbridge, 280.8, (857), 234.6, (716)
Herefordshire, 272.8, (526), 116.7, (225)
South Norfolk, 266.9, (376), 136.3, (192)
Dorset, 261.0, (988), 154.6, (585)
North Kesteven, 248.9, (291), 242.1, (283)
Torridge, 247.6, (169), 106.9, (73)
Dover, 244.6, (289), 156.6, (185)
East Suffolk, 242.1, (604), 104.6, (261)
Isle of Wight, 235.6, (334), 109.3, (155)
Mid Suffolk, 233.9, (243), 105.9, (110)
Fenland, 230.7, (235), 109.0, (111)
Canterbury, 227.9, (377), 204.4, (338)
West Suffolk, 226.8, (406), 102.8, (184)
West Devon, 225.8, (126), 129.0, (72)
North Norfolk, 199.4, (209), 57.2, (60)
Somerset West and Taunton, 198.6, (308), 142.5, (221)
Thanet, 158.5, (225), 88.8, (126)
Breckland, 143.6, (201), 87.2, (122)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier