Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Bitterly opposed pay freeze for police officers confirmed

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 5.37pm Updated: July 21 2021, 6.39pm
Police passing out parade (PA)
Police passing out parade (PA)

Plans for a bitterly opposed pay freeze for police officers have been confirmed by the Government.

In a written ministerial statement to the Commons on Wednesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that police officers earning more than £24,000 would be hit by the freeze. Those earning less will be given an annual rise of £250.

She said: “As set out at the Spending Review (2020), there will be a pause to headline pay rises for the majority of public sector workforces in 2021-22.

“This is in order to ensure fairness between public and private sector wage growth, as the private sector was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the form of reduced hours, supressed earnings growth and increased redundancies, whilst the public sector was largely shielded from these effects.

“This approach will protect public sector jobs and investment in public services, prioritising the lowest paid, with those earning less than £24,000 (full-time equivalent) receiving a minimum £250 increase.

“The pause ensures we can get the public finances back onto a sustainable path after unprecedented Government spending on the response to Covid-19.”

John Apter comments
Police Federation chairman John Apter (Steve Parsons/PA)

When the plans were announced in the Spending Review in November, John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales that represents rank and file officers, called the move “a disgrace”.

He said: “Rewarding those who have played a vital role in the fight against the virus with a pay freeze is nothing short of a disgrace.

“A handful of officers will get the additional £250 for the lowest paid workers, but only those who are already on an appallingly low starting salary for the dangerous job they do.”

The Police Federation, that represents more than 120,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, said that officers had already suffered an 18% pay cut in real terms in the space of a decade.

Staff working for the National Crime Agency are also facing the pay freeze.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “This is a blow for police officers who have served the country so bravely throughout the pandemic.

“Not only have they been at risk of Covid, but in the past year attacks on officers have rocketed. In response, they should have a Government that has their back.

“One day ministers are clapping frontline workers and praising them in Parliament – the next pushing through an insulting real terms pay cut, utterly shameful hypocrisy yet again, especially from Priti Patel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]