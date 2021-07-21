Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Belgian flood tragedy makes for subdued national day

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 5.56pm
Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth marches with cadets of the military school as they march by the royal tribune during the National Day parade in Brussels (Laurie Dieffembacq/AP)
Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth marches with cadets of the military school as they march by the royal tribune during the National Day parade in Brussels (Laurie Dieffembacq/AP)

The floods tragedy that left at least 31 dead in Belgium combined with the year-long Covid-19 pandemic has made for a subdued celebration of the country’s national day.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, wearing face masks, attended a religious ceremony in central Brussels on Wednesday.

The public outside the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula were mostly kept at bay for health security reasons.

Belgium National Day
Belgium’s royal family, from left, Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel leave after a religious service at the St. Gudula cathedral in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Even the national parade on Wednesday afternoon was reduced in size out of respect for the victims of last week’s unprecedented floods in eastern Belgium, which left a trail of damage and destruction in dozens of town and villages.

Apart from the 31 confirmed dead, security services are still looking for around 50 people that are unaccounted for or could not be contacted.

Tuesday was marked as a day of mourning and the traditional party in the heart of Brussels to augur in national day was cancelled.

Belgium National Day
Belgium’s Crown Princess Elisabeth, centre, marches past the Royal tribune with cadets of the military school (Laurie Dieffembacq/AP)

There will also be no fireworks to cap the national day late on Wednesday.

This year’s military parade was still noteworthy for two things: Crown Princess Elizabeth marched in front of the official tribune from where her beaming parents watched the military cadet.

And Princess Delphine, the daughter fathered by former King Albert II out of wedlock, joined the royals for the parade for the first time since they reconciled late last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier