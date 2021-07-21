Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
UK man arrested in Spain and charged in US over Twitter hack

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 6.40pm
(PA)
A British man has been charged in the US in connection with a Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls, the Justice Department said.

Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts, and of hacks that prosecutors said took over user accounts on the TikTok and Snapchat apps.

Prosecutors also accuse O’Connor of cyberstalking a juvenile.

Joe Biden’s account was among those hacked (Chris Jackson/PA)

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California charges O’Connor with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorisation.

It was not immediately clear if O’Connor had a lawyer, although in prior interviews he has denied wrongdoing.

During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon’s then-CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The fake tweets asked followers of the high-profile accounts to send Bitcoin payments.

A Florida teenager was sentenced in March to three years in prison for his role in the hacking operation. Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors.

Andrew Warren, the Florida state attorney who prosecuted Clark, told the AP last year he considered him the mastermind of the plot.

Court papers filed last year said the plot originated in an online forum for people looking to obtain social media usernames that carry some prestige.

Such coveted usernames, known as “OG” or “original gangster” accounts, are typically short and might have been acquired when Twitter was in its earliest stages more than a decade ago.

There is an underground market for stealing and trading the sought-after handles on Twitter and other social media sites such as Instagram or the gaming worlds of Minecraft and Fortnite.

Twitter and other social media companies earlier this year said they were cracking down on accounts affiliated with the trading of OG usernames.

