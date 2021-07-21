Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peers ‘disappointed’ with Government response to digital recommendations

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.10am
The Lords Covid-19 Committee said the Government did not respond to eight out of 24 points set out in a recent report (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peers have criticised the Government for failing to respond to a series of digital “hybrid” recommendations on employment rights and children’s education.

The House of Lords Covid-19 Committee said it was left “extremely disappointed” after eight out of 24 recommendations it made were not even acknowledged.

A report published in April examined the rapid shift towards greater offline and online life brought on by the pandemic, across multiple areas such as e-commerce, public services like the NHS, remote working, and automation by businesses.

While Government addressed the majority of points, some “very substantial” recommendations were neglected.

Peers were dissatisfied that calls to consult on strengthening employment rights were not considered, after they highlighted issues including the right to switch-off and the costs of remote working.

They also received no response to concerns about the impact on children’s education.

Peers had suggested that research should be carried out to understand the different experiences of children from different communities, and urged Government to work with local authorities and schools to fund a specific support programme so that all children have an adequate internet connection and suitable digital devices for use at home.

Committee chairwoman Baroness Martha Lane-Fox told the PA news agency: “Of course we appreciate that this has been an extremely complicated time for Government.

“But the bottom line is that the committee sought to look at the long-term implications, we made constructive suggestions about how to think about this new world we’re living in, this massive acceleration that we’ve been through, and it’s really important that the response takes into careful consideration all those things.”

Baroness Lane-Fox warned there is still “massive inequality” in both access to technology and use of it, and fears some may be left behind in the new “fast-tracked world”.

She told PA: “Many people are not part of this new world and, more importantly even perhaps, if we’re going to be the best kind of country out of all of this, we need it to reflect where we’re living, we’re living in 2021 not 1821, we need to make sure that for Britain to be able to compete, for Britain to have the skills it needs, for citizens to have access to services that are easy to use, that this hybrid reality is reflected very carefully in the Government’s thinking.

“This is now absolutely core to how we see ourselves as a country and we are asking the Prime Minister to put thinking about this hybrid world at the heart of how he thinks about global Britain.”

The committee wants the Government to provide a further response addressing the eight points it failed to acknowledge.

