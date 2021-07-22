Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Skippy cheers on Australian women’s softball team

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 2.36pm Updated: July 22 2021, 3.01pm
Skippy, an inflatable boxing kangaroo, sits in the dugout as members of the Australian women’s softball team train at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium (Jae C Hong/AP)
Skippy is getting an up-close view of the Olympics that fans aren’t getting to see.

A three-foot tall yellow inflatable kangaroo with green paws has been a fixture at Australia’s softball games.

He has a seat in the dugout and even accompanied coach Laing Harrow, pitcher Kaia Parnaby and left fielder Jade Wall to the postgame news conference after Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Italy.

“He loves to entertain, loves coming to the games. Everywhere we go he seems to be a fan favourite with the locals and it puts a smile on their face,” Ms Wall said.

“We want to bring entertainment on the field, and he’s got the entertainment off the field for us.”

Tokyo Olympics Softball
Australia’s Kaia Parnaby walks past the team mascot, Skippy (Jae C Hong/AP)

Skippy is clean and shiny. He is not the original from 2009.

“I guess it’s a part of home for us. It’s a part of our coat of arms and it kind of puts a smile on our face, as well,” Ms Wall said.

“It can be quite a serious game, and you have a look at Skip, and you go, OK, now you’ve put a bit of a smile and get back out there.”

Ms Wall said Skippy enjoyed his stay in Fukushima, with its woods and mountains in the background. The softball tournament’s first two days were at a ground about 150 miles north of Tokyo and will shift to Yokohama, near the capital, on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics Softball
Skippy ‘watches’ the Australian women’s Olympic softball team practise (Jae C Hong/AP)

“He feels quite at home here rather than the city of Tokyo,” Ms Wall said.

Australia’s Commonweath Coat of Arms has a shield with symbols of the nation’s six states held up by a kangaroo and an emu.

“Skippy the Bush Kangaroo” was an Australian television series that aired from 1968-70 about a young boy and his brainy pet, and it was followed by the movie “Skippy and The Intruders.”

“They’re very special back home for us as Australians,” Ms Wall said, “so to bring him on all of those trips, I know he gets a buzz out of it. We love him.”

Tokyo Olympics Softball
Skippy is placed on a fence as the players gather for a training session (Jae C Hong/AP)

