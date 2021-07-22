Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Polly Swann plotting fairy tale Tokyo finish to her reunion with Helen Glover

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 6.02pm
Helen Glover (left) and Polly Swann are targeting more rowing gold in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)
Polly Swann is intent on supplying a fairy tale finish to her improbable reunion with Helen Glover as the duo prepare to return to Olympic action in the women’s pair heats at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on Saturday.

In the after-glow of Rio 2016 the chances of the duo reprising the relationship that had swept them to a world title in 2013 appeared non-existent as Glover retired to start a family and Swann elected to take time away from the sport to finish her medical degree.

But an unlikely series of events, underpinned by the pair’s mutual conviction that they were not done with the Olympic arena, would ultimately bring them back together in the women’s pair where they will be among the favourites as they begin their quest for gold.

Polly Swann aims to finish her “fairytale” reunion with Helen Glover with a gold medal (John Walton/PA)

Swann said: “To be here and rowing with Helen is almost a fairy tale. Just one more thing would be winning the gold medal at the end.

“It will be incredibly hard. Our competitors are unbelievable athletes. Our event is stacked but there is just something special about our team. We are getting better every day and with the determination and passion that we have got, anything is possible.”

A back injury scuppered Swann’s hopes of appearing at her home Olympics in London in 2012, where Glover teamed with Heather Stanning to claim the first of what would be two consecutive gold medals.

Polly Swann was part of the silver medal-winning women’s eight in Rio (Mike Egerton/PA)

Swann rebounded as part of the women’s eight that won a silver medal on her Games debut in Rio in 2016, before her medical course evolved into a role as a junior doctor helping to combat the first wave of the ensuing coronavirus pandemic.

For all Swann’s nagging desire to get back in a boat, she concedes her subsequent exposure to the seriousness of the virus have instilled her not only with a valuable sense of perspective ahead of her second Olympic appearance, but a desire to get back to continue the job.

“I was there (in hospital) for four months,” said Swann, who almost immediately rekindled her successful relationship with Glover when the pair swept to the European title in April in their first competition together for five years.

“To start off there was this real eerie quietness. A lot didn’t come in because they were concerned of imposing on doctors, so there were lots of cases of Covid and no-one in hospital.

“Then as things built that completely changed and we became one really solid team. It was like being in performance sport; all working together for a fantastic performance. It gave me a huge sense of pride.

“I was a tiny cog in a huge machine. I wasn’t in ICU ventilating Covid patients but nevertheless I was so proud I could fulfil my role. I can’t wait to go back in August and start working again because we are very privileged to have an NHS.

“In hospital you’re dealing with life and death. Coming back into performance sport just made me realise just how lucky we are.”

