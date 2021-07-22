Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Online banking and entertainment sites hit by outage

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 6.34pm
Websites of many UK online banking services, as well as ITV, Waitrose, Airbnb, and the PlayStation Network among those affected (Adam Peck/PA)
The websites of HSBC, ITV and Waitrose were among a widespread outage which briefly caused disruption on Thursday afternoon.

Major online banking services – including Barclays, TSB, the Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank and Sainsbury’s Bank – were either entirely or partially inaccessible for a short period.

Airbnb, the PlayStation Network and Steam also experienced the temporary glitch, with some showing users a DNS error.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the problem may be linked to a performance product offered by Akamai, an American firm which began investigating issues just after 5pm UK time.

Its Edge DNS service is designed to improve loading times and combat attacks, using a network of servers dotted around the world.

Later, Akamai tweeted: “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform.”

The incident follows a similar outage six weeks ago, which impacted prominent websites including gov.uk offline.

US-based Fastly said the issues experienced on June 8 were down to an “undiscovered software bug” in its system which was triggered by a single unnamed customer who updated their settings.

