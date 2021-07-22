Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Warren Gatland furious as a South African TMO is appointed for first Lions Test

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 8.46pm Updated: July 23 2021, 3.17am
British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland, pictured, is understood to be angry with the appointment of a South African Television Match Official for the first Test match against the Springboks (David Rogers)
British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland, pictured, is understood to be angry with the appointment of a South African Television Match Official for the first Test match against the Springboks (David Rogers)

Warren Gatland is understood to be furious that South African Marius Jonker has been appointed as Television Match Official for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against the Springboks.

Lions boss Gatland was left fuming that there could be no neutral TMO for Saturday’s series opener against South Africa, the PA news agency understands.

New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill was forced to withdraw due to pandemic-related travel issues.

The Lions are understood to be pushing governing body World Rugby to appoint a neutral TMO for the second and third Tests of the series.

World Rugby used ‘home’ TMOs in last year’s Rugby Championship, but a referee would not officiate in a match involving their own country.

South African official Jonker acted as the TMO for the Lions’ 17-13 defeat to South Africa A, the tourists’ sole loss on tour so far.

Gatland was left frustrated that Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk avoided a red card for a tackle on Lions flanker Josh Navidi.

South Africa A v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Cape Town Stadium
Faf de Klerk of South Africa A during the Castle Lager Lions Series match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town. Picture date: Wednesday July 14, 2021.

The Lions boss had been aiming to seek clarity over the incident with officials, stating last week: “I can’t understand where the comments were that there was no contact to the head.

“Someone was watching a different picture to me. I thought it looked reckless.

“No arms and he’s hit the arm first and then the shoulder, but there’s definitely head-on-head contact.”

South Africa rugby director Rassie Erasmus responded to Gatland’s critique of De Klerk by tweeting footage of what he considered dangerous tackles by Lions fly-half Owen Farrell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]