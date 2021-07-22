Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Twitter delighted as Royal Mail says elastic bands can be posted for reuse

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 10.30pm
(PA)
(PA)

One social media user’s low-key question on the Royal Mail’s elastic band usage prompted an answer that delighted hundreds on Twitter.

Kate Griffin sent the poser to @RoyalMailHelp on Thursday, writing: “A couple of websites say that you accept rubber bands for recycling.

“Is this true, and if so, what is the correct address to post them to?”

The Royal Mail’s response appeared to surprise swathes of Twitter users.

“Hi Kate, you can post elastic bands straight into our Postboxes, no address required,” the verified account replied.

“If they’re usable we’ll reuse them, if not then they’ll be recycle(d)”.

Kate’s reply summed up the mood of many, writing: “No waaaaaaay! Thanks for letting me know!”

The tweet received more than one thousand reactions before the end of the day, including retweets, likes and comments.

Robin Gissing reacted by sharing the tweet with the caption: “If you live in the U.K and get parcels delivered this is god-tier information!”

Another simply wrote “That’s blown my mind.”

Good news for the planet – bad news for the nation’s elastic band balls.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier