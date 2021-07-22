Car hits ‘number of people’ outside pub in South Wales

A car has crashed into a “number of people” outside a pub in South Wales.

A large emergency services response is under way at the scene of the incident on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun.

South Wales Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The force has not yet said how many people have been injured.

#INCIDENT | Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun near the Windsor pub. A vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians. The public is advised to avoid the area while the matter is being dealt with. ^ge pic.twitter.com/fzA0LVUF6n — South Wales Police (@swpolice) July 22, 2021

Pictures from the scene show several ambulance, and fire engines. A police cordon is in place around the street.

The owner of the nearby The Windsor pub wrote on Facebook: “Hiya all. I have had a few messages in regards to the situation tonight. Everyone has been taken to hospital and the emergency services are on the case.

“Thank you all for your help. Thanks to all by standers who helped and all the emergency services. Thanks Tia and team x.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said in a tweet: “Shocking news from Pontyclun this evening. Thank you to the efforts of the emergency services on the scene. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”