What the papers say – July 23

Changes to isolation rules lead many of Friday’s papers, with hopes the move will put the brakes on the so-called pingdemic.

The Times writes supermarket depot workers will be exempt from quarantine if they are pinged as a contact of a Covid case, as ministers seek to avoid food shortages.

The i and Daily Express carry a similar story, the paper saying hundreds of thousands will be able to avoid isolation if they are fully vaccinated and test negative every day.

Friday's front page: Ping rules change to end UK's shutdown#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gPd2nbDis0 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 22, 2021

Tomorrow's front page: Keep working! Daily Covid test ends 'pingdemic' crisis#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iltNYPPQX5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 22, 2021

Metro leads with the headline “Ping in the Army”, writing one MP has suggested the armed forces could be used to keep supermarket shelves filled.

And the Daily Mail carries calls from business leaders looking to “save the UK from the paralysing effects of the pingdemic”.

Covid also leads The Daily Telegraph with a study suggesting testing of school pupils, rather than isolating school groups, is just as effective in halting transmission.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Forcing children to self-isolate 'needless''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/dHluA8n6hZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 22, 2021

The Independent writes the infection rate among those aged 20 to 29 is at record levels.

While the Daily Star has a mocked up missing poster for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, saying he “disappeared at the start of the pandemic and has only been spotted once or twice since”.

The Guardian leads with reaction to the 3% pay rise for NHS staff, with the health service required to find around £500 million of the total bill.

Guardian front page, Friday 23 July 2021: Anger mounts as ministers say NHS must find £500m for pay rise pic.twitter.com/XtJE63ro86 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 22, 2021

A review into supply chain finance and the description of financier Lex Greensill’s relationship with Government as “extraordinarily privileged” leads the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 23 July https://t.co/C4dYdwEEeZ pic.twitter.com/sB2bCXlJRB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 22, 2021

And the Daily Mirror carries an interview with the mother of Ben Needham, who disappeared on Kos 30 years ago.