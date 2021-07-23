Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
News / UK & World

What the papers say – July 23

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 2.06am
What the papers say – July 23 (PA)
What the papers say – July 23 (PA)

Changes to isolation rules lead many of Friday’s papers, with hopes the move will put the brakes on the so-called pingdemic.

The Times writes supermarket depot workers will be exempt from quarantine if they are pinged as a contact of a Covid case, as ministers seek to avoid food shortages.

The i and Daily Express carry a similar story, the paper saying hundreds of thousands will be able to avoid isolation if they are fully vaccinated and test negative every day.

Metro leads with the headline “Ping in the Army”, writing one MP has suggested the armed forces could be used to keep supermarket shelves filled.

And the Daily Mail carries calls from business leaders looking to “save the UK from the paralysing effects of the pingdemic”.

Covid also leads The Daily Telegraph with a study suggesting testing of school pupils, rather than isolating school groups, is just as effective in halting transmission.

The Independent writes the infection rate among those aged 20 to 29 is at record levels.

While the Daily Star has a mocked up missing poster for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, saying he “disappeared at the start of the pandemic and has only been spotted once or twice since”.

The Guardian leads with reaction to the 3% pay rise for NHS staff, with the health service required to find around £500 million of the total bill.

A review into supply chain finance and the description of financier Lex Greensill’s relationship with Government as “extraordinarily privileged” leads the Financial Times.

And the Daily Mirror carries an interview with the mother of Ben Needham, who disappeared on Kos 30 years ago.

