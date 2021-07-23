Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 8.28am
Naomi Osaka’s first round match at the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo has been removed from the schedule for Saturday.
Naomi Osaka’s first round match at the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo has been removed from the schedule for Saturday.

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played.

The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.

She had been due to take on China’s Zheng Saisai in the first match on the Ariake Tennis Park’s main stadium only for a revised schedule to be released on Friday showing the clash replaced by one between sixth seed Iga Swiatek and Germany’s Mona Barthel.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day One – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Naomi Osaka withdrew from this year’s French Open and missed Wimbledon.

Organisers told the PA news agency the change had been made at the request of Tokyo 2020, prompting speculation Osaka was to be involved in the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Osaka but grew up in the Unites States, is one of Japan’s most high-profile sporting stars and best medal hopes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier