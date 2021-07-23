Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teenage boy dies after swimming in river as heatwave comes to an end

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 9.18am
People on the beach at Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has become the latest person to die after swimming in open water as England’s heatwave is set to be replaced by torrential thunderstorms.

Warnings about the dangers of open water have been issued by charities this week as temperatures soared, but a yellow warning of rain is in place for parts of England over the weekend.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said the teenager was reported missing at about 2.30pm on Thursday after swimming in the River Dee in Chester and, after extensive searches, a body was found shortly before 8pm.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “Sadly, this is the second river death that we have seen this week in the county.

“This appears to be another tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this very difficult time.”

On Thursday, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) said it was aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water between July 17 and July 20, and urged swimmers to take care.

People enjoying the sunshine
A man enjoys the sun on Southend beach in Essex (Ian West/PA)

All of the incidents had occurred in England, apart from one in Northern Ireland.

RLSS UK charity director Lee Heard said: “Whilst we recognise how tempting it is to cool off in the UK’s beautiful waterways, they hide hazards that tragically take lives each year and we urge the public to use caution when entering the water, getting acclimatised to the water temperature before jumping in.

“The difference between the air temperature and water temperature can literally take your breath away; this is called cold water shock. It is silent, invisible and deadly.”

A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat had been in place for England until midnight on Thursday.

The country reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday when 32.2C was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, while on Thursday a 31.1C high was recorded in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

Summer weather July 22nd 2021
People by the beach at Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But forecasters warned that more unsettled weather is on the way, with a yellow warning for rain  issued for central and southern parts of England and Wales  from early on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office predicted heavy and thundery showers would break out over the course of the weekend, especially on Sunday, which could be widespread and torrential in places.

It warned of potential flooding, poor travel conditions, lightning and hail.

Met Office Deputy chief operational meteorologist David Oliver said: “This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are set to dip for many areas over the weekend.

“A spell of rain, heavy in places perhaps with some thunder, moves in from the South West late on Friday and into Saturday.”

Wales recorded its highest temperature of the year so far on Thursday with 31.2C in Gogerddan – and it will remain hot on Friday with the mercury climbing as high as 29C.

Scotland also recorded its highest temperature of the year so far with 29.3C in Threave.

Meanwhile, the scorching 31.4C experienced in Armagh at 3.20pm on Thursday is Northern Ireland’s highest temperature on record – with the chance of the figure being broken yet again on Friday.

