Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Tottenham maintain Harry Kane is not for sale amid Manchester City interest

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 9.42am Updated: July 23 2021, 10.14am
Tottenham have no plans to sell Harry Kane this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham maintain they have no plans to sell Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain is keen to leave Spurs in order to win trophies and Premier League champions Manchester City have been interested in signing him, with reports suggesting a £160million move is close.

However, Tottenham have always said they had no intention of letting their star player go and the PA news agency understands that stance has not changed.

Kane, who turns 28 on Wednesday, has three years left on his existing deal at Spurs, who currently hold all the power.

The striker has grown frustrated at the club’s slide in recent years, having finished outside the Premier League’s top four in the two seasons since their run to the 2019 Champions League final.

He made public comments about his future at the end of last season, saying he needed a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future, while also naming City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the player he would most like to call a team-mate.

That did not detract from his form as he went on to win the Premier League’s golden boot and playmaker awards for the 2020-21 season.

Harry Kane scored four goals as England reached the final of Euro 2020
Harry Kane scored four goals as England reached the final of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Levy’s position has always remained the same, insisting he would act in the club’s best interests.

Kane is currently on holiday following England’s Euro 2020 campaign, where they lost in the final to Italy.

He is due to return to Hotspur Way for pre-season training on August 2 and, in a strange quirk, Spurs begin their Premier League campaign against City on August 15.

