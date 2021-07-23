Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Parents of woman missing in US Virgin Islands urge forensic search of catamaran

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 10.30am
Briton Sarm Heslop was last seen on board the catamaran Siren Song off the coast of St John on March 7 (US Virgin Islands Police Department/PA)
Briton Sarm Heslop was last seen on board the catamaran Siren Song off the coast of St John on March 7 (US Virgin Islands Police Department/PA)

The parents of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a catamaran in the US Virgin Islands have called for a full forensic examination of the vessel.

Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8.

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, said they have not given up hope of finding their daughter.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Street described her daughter as “very popular, very loving, fun-loving, always made you laugh”.

She added: “I feel like I’m in a numb bubble, I don’t want to go out, can’t go out in case I see somebody. I just feel awful, I just feel my heart’s broken but I still do not feel she’s gone.

“I will always think she will walk back through the door, always. I never give up on her and I never give up looking for her.”

Mr Heslop said: “I’d like a full forensic search of the ship and a real full-on one, which I hope they do not find anything, but if they do that justice be done if there needs to be, that is what I want.

“I’ve got no peace, I’ll never have any real peace ever, for the rest of my life, I don’t suppose.”

Hampshire Police announced in April that they were supporting the Virgin Islands Police Department in their investigation into Ms Heslop’s disappearance.

She was known to have gone for dinner in St John with Mr Bane on March 7 and he reported her missing to police at 2.30am the following day.

Earlier this month, a campaign set up by friends of Ms Heslop to help find her released a video to raise awareness of her disappearance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier