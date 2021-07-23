Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man denies murdering 15-year-old who was shot and stabbed in street attack

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 3.58pm
Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where a 15-year-old boy died (PA)
Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where a 15-year-old boy died (PA)

An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who died of gunshot and stab wounds.

Kieron Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Birmingham, entered his plea at the city’s Crown Court on Friday and will now stand trial in October alongside four other defendants accused of killing Keon Lincoln.

Four youths aged between 14 and 17 entered not guilty pleas last March to murdering 15-year-old Keon, who died in hospital after being set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, on January 21.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth
Keon Lincoln, who died in January after being stabbed and shot (Family handout/West Midlands Police)

The youngest of the youths also denied possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life in Linwood Road, while the other three deny unlawful possession of a knife.

It is expected that their trial may last for up to eight weeks.

Remanding all five defendants into custody, Judge Francis Laird QC told them: “This case will now stand adjourned. Your trial will take place on the 5th of October.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier