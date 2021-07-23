Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
News / UK & World

Michael Van Gerwen defeats Nathan Aspinall to reach World Matchplay semi-finals

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 10.24pm Updated: July 23 2021, 10.34pm
Michael Van Gerwen is through to the last four in Blackpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen saw off Nathan Aspinall to reach the semi-finals of the World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Van Gerwen, who is bidding for his third World Matchplay and first PDC title of the year, secured a 16-9 win against an out-of-sorts Aspinall.

A slow start from Aspinall allowed Van Gerwen to race into a 5-2 lead and the Dutchman, who won his Matchplay titles in 2015 and 2016, took three successive legs to cross the winner’s line and reach the last four for the first time in five years.

Van Gerwen admitted it was far from his best display and was pleased to emerge victorious in the end.

He told Sky Sports: “I played a really poor performance and I am annoyed with myself. I had so many chances early doors to make it more difficult. What can I say? At least I won.

“Normally in the last year, I would have lost but I never give up, I always give 100 per cent and it is not always nice but you have to fight.

“People don’t know how much pressure I have, it is all the time, I have big shoulders and I can handle it but sometimes it gets a bit too much, but you have to keep fighting and believing and try to do something good and I am over the moon that I won and that is the most important thing.”

Peter Wright impressed in his quarter-final win
Peter Wright impressed in his quarter-final win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He will face Peter Wright, who earlier in the evening secured his fourth visit to the last four.

Wright produced an average of 100.3 and scored nine maximums in a comprehensive 16-7 victory over Michael Smith.

Looking ahead to his semi-final, Van Gerwen added: “I am really looking forward to tomorrow’s game but I have to cool down and analyse my game because I made a lot of mistake and I need to make sure I do better tomorrow.”

