Sunday, July 25th 2021
News / UK & World

Charity ‘aware of discovery’ of possible human remains where hiker went missing

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 12.18am Updated: July 24 2021, 10.05am
Esther Dingley, 37, was last seen on November 22 (LBT Global/PA)
The charity representing the family of a British hiker says it is “aware of the discovery” of possible human remains close to where the woman went missing in the Pyrenees.

Esther Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22.

LBT Global said in a statement posted to Facebook it was “aware of the discovery of what MAY be human remains close to the last known location of Esther DINGLEY”.

“We are urgently seeking clarification. The family have been informed of the discovery and we are supporting them now.”

The charity said until further details are confirmed there would no statement or interviews with Ms Dingley’s family members, adding developments “may take days or even weeks”.

It comes after the Daily Mirror reported Spanish police sources had said “human bones” were found on Friday near where the Durham woman disappeared.

Undated handout photo issued by LBT Global of Esther Dingley
Ms Dingley and her partner Daniel Colegate had been hiking in Europe prior to her disappearance (LBT Globa/PA)

The paper also quoted French police chief Jean Marc Bordinaro as saying: “We cannot say anything at the moment because the discovery of the bones is too recent and they must be properly analysed”.

Mr Bordinaro told The Times in February “all possible investigations” in French territory have been carried out “without any result”.

But days later her partner Daniel Colegate, who had been hiking with Ms Dingley but was house-sitting at a French farmhouse on November 22, said the investigation was continuing.

