Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Country music star Morgan Wallen says use of racial slur was ‘ignorant’

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 1.33am
Country music star Morgan Wallen said his use of a racist slur was ‘playful’ but he now knows it was wrong (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Country music star Morgan Wallen said his use of a racist slur was ‘playful’ but he now knows it was wrong (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Country music star Morgan Wallen said his use of a racist slur was “playful” but he now knows it was wrong.

The Tennessee-born singer, 28, had the number one album in the US when footage emerged in February of him using offensive language.

He faced a backlash from the country music industry, including being barred from awards shows and having his songs removed from streaming service playlists.

Wallen gave his first interview since the scandal to Good Morning America and said he had been partying with friends when he used the N-word.

“I was around some of my friends, and we just, we say dumb stuff together,” he told host Michael Strahan.

“And it was, in our minds, it’s playful. That sounds ignorant, but it – that’s really where it came from, and it’s wrong.”

Wallen, whose songs include Whiskey Glasses, 7 Summers and Sand In My Boots, told GMA he did not use the slur “frequently” but admitted he had uttered it previously around a “certain group of friends”.

Wallen said he did not mean to use the offending word “in any derogatory manner at all”.

The clip was taken in January and published by TMZ the following month.

He said: “It’s one of my best friends, he was, we were all clearly drunk, I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving.”

Wallen added: “I think I was just ignorant about it. I don’t think I sat down and was, like, ‘Hey, is this right or is this wrong?’”

He later sat down with black-led organisations to learn about the history of the slur.

Wallen said he had checked into a rehab facility in San Diego, California for 30 days and donated about 500,000 US dollars (£364,000) to groups including the Black Music Action Coalition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier