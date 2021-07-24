Cardi B hits back at allegations of ‘queerbaiting’

Rapper Cardi B has hit back at accusations of “queerbaiting” in her latest music video.

The term is often used to describe straight performers who hint at non-heterosexual encounters, without actually depicting them, to attract LGBT fans.

A Rolling Stone article on the subject included a reference to Cardi B’s Wild Side video with singer Normani, noting a social media user had accused them of queerbaiting.

I don’t like this new “queer baiting” word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

The video features the pair naked and dancing together.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second child with Migos rapper husband Offset, said the term could pressure artists into divulging details about their private lives.

“I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word,” she tweeted. “I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.

“If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

Addressing the Rolling Stone article, 28-year-old Cardi B said: “You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?”

Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground ! https://t.co/M3kn4NyJBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2021

Queerbaiting is not a new subject in pop music.

Rita Ora was criticised in 2018 for her song Girls, which featured Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

Ora intended the song to be a celebration of bisexuality but was accused of being exploitative.

She later released a statement apologising and said: “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

Madonna was recently accused of queerbaiting over her famous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.