What the papers say – July 24

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 5.46am
What the papers say – July 24
What the papers say – July 24

The front pages carry the latest on quarantine, holidays, polls and Ryan Giggs.

The Guardian reports councils and businesses have warned England is facing weeks of disruption to bins collection, transport and food supply due to the Government’s self-isolation policy.

Boris Johnson’s “vaccine bounce” has ended, according to an i poll, with the paper saying the majority of the British public “thinks Prime Minister is dishonest, inconsistent and disorganised”.

“The great summer getaway falls flat”, declares The Independent, which says airports predict as little as 20% of their normal passenger numbers on what is historically one of their busiest weekends of the year.

But the Daily Express has another angle, as it says “airports are expected to record their busiest weekend of the year with 400,000 people going abroad”.

The PM is to create a Government-backed rewards programme to encourage families to switch to healthier food and exercise more, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times says the Border Force is preparing for 22,000 migrants to cross the Channel in small boats this year.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs “kicked his ex in the back”and threw the woman out of their hotel room naked, The Sun and The Daily Mirror report based on court proceedings.

The Duke of Sussex has secured a “lucrative” contract to produce four books, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend reports two UK-based law firms have seen their equity partners take home almost £2 million each following a “frenzied six months of deals activity”.

And the Daily Star carries new health research, with the paper’s headline claiming “coffee shrinks yer brain”.

