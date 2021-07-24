Today at the Olympics: Big-name Brits in action on first full day of competition

Some of Team GB’s biggest stars were limbering up for action on the first full day of competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Reigning champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is set to return to the pool in his 100m breaststroke heats, while Max Whitlock started the defence of his gymnastics titles in the men’s qualification rounds.

Sir Andy Murray claimed an impressive victory on his return to the Olympic stage alongside his men’s doubles partner Joe Salisbury, but Britain’s hopes of winning the first medal of the Games for the first time since 1908 fell flat when Seonaid McIntosh missed out on the podium in the women’s 10m air rifle.

Picture of the day

Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the Games in the women’s 10m air rifle (Danny Lawson/PA)

What’s happened so far today?

Helen Glover and Polly Swann qualified for the women’s pairs semi-finals after finishing third in their heat (Mike Egerton/PA)

Helen Glover launched her bid for a third Olympic medal as she qualified third in her women’s pairs heat alongside partner Polly Swann. On a mixed day at the rowing, Team GB also qualified second in the lightweight double skulls, and fourth in their women’s four heat, but the men’s eight must now fight through the repechage. McIntosh placed 12th out of 50 in her shooting event and will now focus on her favoured 50m rifle event next week. The chances of a British medal on the opening day ended – barring a surprise in the ongoing men’s cycling road race – when Patrick Huston and Sarah Bettles were beaten by Mexico in the quarter-finals of the mixed team archery. Meanwhile Murray and Salisbury scored a notable win over second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Social media moment

What’s coming up?

Adam Peaty begins his Olympic title defence on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peaty returns to the pool at around 1300 UK time for what should be a straight-forward – and potentially yet another world record-breaking – first heat of his only solo event in Tokyo. Whitlock and his men’s gymnastics team-mates were taking part in qualification rounds to determine the qualifiers for the men’s team final and also the individual events. Following their opening win over Chile, the GB women’s football team were due in action against hosts Japan in Sapporo at 1130 UK, while the GB men’s hockey team were set to play South Africa at 1030 UK.

Covid update

Seventeen more accredited people, including one athlete, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has said it will consider taking action against a number of athletes who were seen to breach protocol by parading mask-less at the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Saturday TV guide