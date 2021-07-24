Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 12-year-old girl

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 8.46am
Missing 12-year-old Mannat Mann, who was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than 36 hours.

Mannat Mann was last seen in east London on Thursday but does not know the area and has not tried to contact relatives elsewhere in the city.

Most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Mannat was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

There has been one possible sighting about a mile from where she went missing.

Missing Mannat Mann
Police are increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing (Family handout/PA)

Metropolitan Police detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat’s wellbeing.

“She does not know the area she went missing from and we don’t believe she has tried to contact family members living in other parts of London.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries all day in an effort to locate her but we now need the public’s help.

“Every set of eyes is a valuable resource. I’d urge anyone who lives in the Wanstead Park area to check their dash-cam and doorbell footage from yesterday afternoon through to this evening and to contact police if they have captured any sightings of Mannat.

“We are also keeping an open mind as to whether she has travelled outside the London area, possibly back to the West Midlands.

“Our priority is to bring her home safely and any information that can assist in that effort could be vital.”

Police described her as of Asian appearance with long dark hair. When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt and grey leggings with a white stripe.

The force said she has relatives in Hounslow, west London.

– Police urged anyone who sees Mannat to call 999 and quote reference CAD8090/23JUL.

