Repairs carried out to sinkhole caused by burst water main

Repair work is under way after a sinkhole appeared following a water main burst in Liverpool.

Fire crews were called to the 4.5 metre (15ft) by six metre (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane at the junction of Prescot Road, Old Swan, at about 10.30pm on Friday,

Firefighters worked to restrict the flow of water as road closures were put in place.

Water company United Utilities later said supplies were back on for customers but the affected road will need to be closed for at least two weeks for repairs.

In a statement on Saturday, the firm said: “A large water main burst on Prescot Road yesterday evening which caused some customers in the area to have no water or poor water pressure.

“Overnight, our engineers diverted water supplies through other parts of the water network so that the burst pipe could be shut off. Our water tankers are also pumping supplies into the system to boost the pressure for customers.

A cordon has been set up around the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Water supplies are now back on but customers may notice some discolouration to their supply. This can happen after the changes in flow caused by a burst and it is due to naturally-occurring sediment being disturbed in the pipes. This will settle down and customers can help it to clear by letting the kitchen tap run at a gentle trickle.

“Repair work will be getting under way today, and the road will need to stay closed for at least two weeks while these repairs are carried out.

“We thank customers for their patience in the meantime and we apologise for any inconvenience.”