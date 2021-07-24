Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man rescued after being trapped in flooded underground garage for three days

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 12.14pm
Residents walk along a flooded road in the aftermath of the heaviest recorded rainfall in Zhengzhou (Dake Kang/AP/PA)
Residents walk along a flooded road in the aftermath of the heaviest recorded rainfall in Zhengzhou (Dake Kang/AP/PA)

A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, according to news reports.

The death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported, citing Li Changxun, deputy director of Henan Provincial Emergency Management Department.

Meanwhile, rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were under water, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings, and left streets filled with mud. Dozens of trains in the region were delayed for up to 40 hours.

Li Yongsheng was found on Friday afternoon in a garage under the Jincheng International Plaza in Zhengzhou’s Jinshui District, according to The Paper. It said he was trapped when the garage flooded on Tuesday and lay on a ventilation duct surrounded by floating cars.

Rescuers watch as water is pumped from a road tunnel
Rescuers watch as water is pumped from a road tunnel feared to be filled with vehicles caught in floodwaters in Zhengzhou (Chinatopix via AP)

A photo on The Paper’s website showed Li being guided by rescue workers through chest-deep water. It said he was taken to hospital with a crush injury.

On Saturday, skies were mostly clear but parts of Zhengzhou and other cities including Hebi, Xinxiang and Anyang still were under water.

In Hebi, rescuers were moving people out of areas where water was up to six feet deep, The Paper said. It said authorities intentionally flooded parts of Hebi on Saturday afternoon to lower water levels elsewhere.

A video on The Paper’s website showed rescuers in boats making their way down streets through waist-deep water.

In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, bodies and more than 200 wrecked cars were found in the Jingguang North Road Tunnel, where water up to 43ft deep was pumped out, The Paper reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent flood drainage teams with 300 people and equipment from neighbouring provinces, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier