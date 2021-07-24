Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Residents return home after Second World War bomb safely detonated

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 5.59pm Updated: July 24 2021, 9.30pm
Police said the bomb had been detonated safely (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police said the bomb had been detonated safely (Joe Giddens/PA)

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes and businesses have reopened after restrictions were put in place due to a Second World War bomb being uncovered.

Humberside Police said the live device was found on Thursday morning at a building site off Rawcliffe Road in Goole, East Yorkshire, and the area was cordoned off until it was detonated on Saturday afternoon.

A no-fly zone was enforced over the area, and people living nearby were told to stay indoors.

Humberside Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team confirmed the bomb was live at Beales Homes development site on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson had said: “As a precaution, and to allow the EOD team to complete their preparatory work before they safely dispose of the device, an area of extended cordon is being enforced.”

The force said just after 5.40pm on Saturday that the explosive had been disarmed and all restrictions including the closure of shops and roads were lifted.

“An unexploded WW2 bomb found on the outskirts of Goole has now been successfully and safely detonated,” they said.

“All restrictions are now lifted including all road closures. Thank you for your patience.”

John Sharpe, site manager at Beal Homes development, said the bomb was believed to have been dropped by a Lancaster bomber during a crash-landing.

He told the BBC: “They didn’t know what they’d dug up at first and a guy went down into the hole because we thought it was a metal pipe.

“As he uncovered it he realised it was a bomb and got out pretty quickly.”

Since the detonation, the east and west-bound carriageways of the M26 between junctions 35 and 37 have been reopened, along with a section of the A614.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]