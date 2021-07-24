Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested after pedestrians struck on Blackpool promenade

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 6.57pm
An aerial view of Blackpool Tower and beach (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Blackpool promenade.

Police were called at 5.25am on Saturday to reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people near to the North Pier.

Officers attended and the vehicle was followed and later brought to a controlled stop on a residential street as the driver fled the scene.

Following a search of the area, a 30-year-old man from Manchester was arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

The group of pedestrians also left the scene and it is unknown exactly what their injuries are, or if they attended hospital.

Police appealed for witnesses (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police are urging them to get in touch.

Inspector Abi Finch-Hall of Lancashire Police said: “We want to ensure the pedestrians who were struck by the vehicle are OK and would ask that they please get in touch with us.

“Despite the early hour there were several pedestrians in the area at the time of the incident.

“We believe there are also witnesses who have not yet been spoken to by police.

“If you were there at this time, if you saw anything, or think you can help in any way, please contact us to to assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email 6126@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0338 of Saturday’s date (July 24).

