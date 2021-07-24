Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Four children rushed to hospital after funfair ride collapses

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 7.34pm Updated: July 24 2021, 7.45pm
PSNI logo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Four children have been rushed to hospital after a funfair ride collapsed in Co Antrim.

A major incident is ongoing at Planet Fun at Carrickfergus Harbour.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Saturday after they received reports that a ride collapsed.

Three children were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and one child was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight other children suffered minor cuts and injuries to their legs and back, but did not require hospital treatment.

Four emergency crews, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene.

The funfair at Carrickfergus Castle has been closed this evening.

In a statement, a spokesman for Planet Fun said: “Important update. Please note that due to unforeseen circumstances, Planet Fun will be closed tonight for the 7.30 to 10.30pm session.

“All tickets will automatically be refunded. Further updates will follow.”

Stewart Dickson, Alliance MLA for East Antrim, said: “I am concerned with regards to reports of accident at the funfair on Saturday.

“I understand from early reports that injuries are not serious and hope that continues to be the case.

“Following this, it is now important that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of whatever occurred.”

It is understood the funfair was recently opened in the area.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that three fire appliances, a specialist rescue team and the Red Cross attended the scene.

The air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

The HSE has also been made aware of the incident, which is ongoing.

