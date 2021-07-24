Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New floods hit Belgium amid thunderstorms and heavy rain

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 9.43pm
Two girls carry a bucket after dumping household debris in a pile after flooding in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium (AP)
Two girls carry a bucket after dumping household debris in a pile after flooding in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium (AP)

New floods have again swamped areas of Belgium and washed away cars as a wave of thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country on Saturday.

The provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant south-east of the capital city Brussels were particularly hit.

They had already been badly hit by the devastating floods that left 36 people dead and seven missing in the nation of 11.5 million inhabitants last week.

Flood damage in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium (AP)

Belgium’s crisis centre issued a warning to the population as the bad weather is expected to last for several days.

Heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Dinant, where piles of cars were strewn across the town.

Deputy mayor Robert Closset said firefighters were deployed to tackle floods he described as worse than last week.

“I’ve been living here all my life and I’ve never seen this before,” he told The Associated Press, adding that no new victims had been reported.

There have been warnings of fresh flooding in some areas (AP)

In the province of Liege, which was badly hit last week, local authorities monitoring the situation said no significant overflows of rivers were expected over the weekend and decided that a global evacuation of the area was not necessary at this stage.

The confirmed death toll from last week’s floods in Belgium and neighbouring countries passed 210 this week and the economic cost is expected to run into the billions.

The Walloon government, in charge of the executive power in the French-speaking region, has announced a two billion euro (£1.7 billion) plan for the reconstruction.

Dozens of people died across Europe, with the cost of widespread damage estimated in the billions (AP)

To help citizens cope with the urgency before insurance companies take over, every household affected by the catastrophe will be granted interest-free loans of 2,500 euro (£2,100) to cover basic needs.

Experts say such floods will become more frequent and severe due to climate change, and countries will need to adapt, including by revising calculations about future flood risks, improving warning systems and preparing populations for similar disasters.

