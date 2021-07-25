Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau forced out of Olympics with Covid-19

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 9.43am Updated: July 25 2021, 10.07am
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau (Richard Sellers/PA)

World number one Jon Rahm and last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have been forced out of the Olympics after they both tested positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Tokyo.

The pair were due to make their debuts in the Games when the men’s event starts on Thursday at Kasumigaseki Country Club and would have been among the frontline contenders to claim a podium position.

Rahm, in particular, would have been heavily fancied after ending a long wait for his first major last month, when the 26-year-old Spaniard edged out South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen to win the US Open at Torrey Pines in California.

He then travelled to the United Kingdom for The Open – where he finished in a tie for third – and as a requirement to enter Japan, he had to pass three PCR tests. Two samples were negative but the third produced a positive result.

“Golfer Jon Rahm has tested positive for Covid-19, so he will not attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, which announced there was “no material time” to find a replacement.

“The positive has been detected by undergoing a third consecutive PCR test, mandatory for all those who have been recently in the United Kingdom, as is the case of Jon Rahm. The first two PCR tests were negative.”

It is the second time in a matter of weeks that Rahm has had a positive test, having had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament last month, while six shots ahead, before rallying two weeks later at the US Open.

It was announced earlier on Sunday that DeChambeau, the current world number six who preceded Rahm as US Open champion, had been withdrawn from competing because of his own positive test for Covid-19.

Instead, USA Golf revealed DeChambeau has been replaced by Patrick Reed, who joins Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the United States team. It will be the 2018 Masters champion’s second Games.

DeChambeau had a tumultuous experience at the Open last week. Having criticised his equipment providers on the opening day, he carded a final round 65 to end the competition with a flourish.

His finish at Royal St George’s for a share of 33rd-place may have given the 27-year-old confidence he could be among the frontrunners for gold in the Japanese capital but instead he must watch from home.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said.

The Open 2021 – Day Two – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
Patrick Reed has replaced DeChambeau in the United States team and will play in his second Olympics (David Davies/PA)

“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

“I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

Reed, who finished in a tie for 11th place in the Rio Olympics five years ago, said: “I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo.

“I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]