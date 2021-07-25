Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, says official

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 10.49am Updated: July 25 2021, 3.48pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if Covid-19 case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he does not expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

Unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues such as restaurants, cinemas and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high”, he said.

He added that getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease but also because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people”.

Mr Braun said such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens”.

More than 60% of the German population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine but efforts have slowed in recent weeks (Michael Probst/AP)

Germany’s vaccination efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who have not yet received a jab to do so.

More than 60% of the German population has received at least one dose while more than 49% are fully vaccinated.

With the highly transmissible Delta variant spreading in Germany, politicians have debated the possibility of requiring vaccination for specific professions, including medical workers. No such requirements have yet been implemented.

During a recent visit to the Robert Koch Institute, the government-run disease control agency, Mrs Merkel ruled out new vaccine requirements “at the moment”. The government would prefer to focus on encouraging vaccination for the time being, she said.

Nevertheless, she added: “I’m not ruling out that this might be talked about differently in a few months either.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Health Minister Jens Spahn and Robert Koch Institute president Lothar Wieler (Michael Kappeler/Pool/AP)

Winfried Kretschmann, governor of the south-western state of Baden-Wurttemberg, noted on Sunday that the Delta variant and others that may emerge could make vaccine requirements more attractive.

While there are no current plans to require people to get vaccinated, he told the German news agency DPA: “I can’t rule out compulsory vaccinations for all time.”

Others condemned Mr Braun’s comments, warning against freedoms and rights based on one’s vaccination status.

“Of course we need incentives to reach the highest possible vaccination rate,” Marco Buschmann, parliamentary group leader for the pro-business Free Democrats, told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group.

However, he said, if it is true that unvaccinated people who have been tested or recovered from the virus pose no greater danger than vaccinated people, to impose such restrictions on the unvaccinated “would be a violation of their basic rights”.

Rolf Mutzenich, head of the centre-left Social Democrats’ parliamentary group, said politicians should be focusing more on getting willing citizens vaccinated rather than penalising the unvaccinated.

“We’re not going to sustainably change the vaccination behaviour of individuals with threats,” he told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

