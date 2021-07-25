News / UK & World Bradly Sinden has to settle for silver after heartbreaking final defeat By Press Association July 25 2021, 2.09pm Bradly Sinden appears dejected after losing the final (Mike Egerton/PA) Bradly Sinden had to settle for a heartbreaking silver medal after losing his -68kg men’s taekwondo final to Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan. The Briton led with eight seconds left on the clock but teenager Rashitov pulled off a dramatic head kick before hanging on for a 34-29 success. It was a disappointing end to a successful day for the Doncaster 22-year-old, who had barged his way to the final with three successive high-scoring displays. An Olympic medallist on debut!👏 @tkdbradly 👏#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/bmAebyHHXB— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 25, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Today at the Olympics: Bradly Sinden and Chelsie Giles win first Team GB medals Today at the Olympics: Bradly Sinden and Chelsie Giles win first Team GB medals Bradly Sinden disappointed with Olympic debut silver after last-gasp final loss Bradly Sinden continues Team GB taekwondo success started by Sarah Stevenson