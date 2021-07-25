Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Stainforth star with a talent for the tuba – 5 things about Bradly Sinden

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 2.20pm Updated: July 25 2021, 3.09pm
Bradly Sinden won Britain’s first gold/silver in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bradly Sinden has won silver in the -68kg taekwondo final against Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things about the 22-year-old Yorkshireman.

Early start

Sinden, who hails from Stainforth near Doncaster, took up taekwondo at the tender age of just four after being inspired by his older sister. He was a sporty youngster, also playing football, badminton, handball and basketball, and set his sights on competing at an Olympics early on.

Local help

As Sinden first began to earn selection for international competition as a schoolboy, his mum Sheryl applied to local organisation Stainforth 4 ALL, who proved key in helping raise the funds to pay for his travel. And the journeys paid off with a breakthrough win at the Junior European Championships in Latvia in 2015.

Local inspiration

The funding certainly helped, but Sinden also did not need to look far for local heroes. One of his early instructors was friends with the coach of Sarah Stevenson, the Doncaster native who won Britain’s first Olympic taekwondo medal with bronze in Beijing, and Sinden would train at her club as a youngster.

Mr Consistent

Sinden earned the nickname Mr Consistent as he delivered frequent success from a young age. He became the youngest British male ever to win a medal at a world championships with bronze in South Korea in 2017, and took gold on home turf in Manchester two years later.

A merry dance

It could all have been very different if the taekwondo had not worked out. Sinden’s other hobby in school was playing the tuba.

