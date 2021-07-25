Dogs and their owners take to the sea in annual surfing competition

Dogs and their owners have taken to the sea in Dorset in the UK’s only canine surfing and paddleboard championship.

After having to cancel in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, Dogmasters at Branksome Dene Beach in Poole returned on Sunday morning for the third edition since its inception in 2018.

The marine pet show sees people and their dogs hop on to paddleboards and surfboards for tandem races.

Other events include solo surfs where four-legged friends ride the waves alone – with dogs awarded prizes for “style, longest wave, dismount, effort, tricks and most importantly tail wagging”, according to the event’s website.

Run by local aquatic sports business Shaka Surf, Dogmasters also includes a fancy dress competition, with one brave competitor taking to the waves in a fabric Scooby-Doo outfit this year.