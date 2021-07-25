Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021
News / UK & World

Simone Biles shines again but sees room for improvement from United States

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 4.52pm
Simone Biles, of United States, steps out in Tokyo (AP)
Simone Biles, of United States, steps out in Tokyo (AP)

Simone Biles booked her place in all four apparatus finals but the United States were overshadowed by the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee in women’s team gymnastics qualifying in Tokyo.

Biles won four gold medals in Rio in 2016 and is in a strong position to repeat the feat as she topped the list of qualifiers for the all-around final and also achieved the leading individual score on vault.

But a series of uncharacteristic stumbles elsewhere meant the defending champions trailed in second place at the end of the session, while Great Britain qualified for the team final in sixth place.

Biles said: “Obviously there are little things we need to work on, so we’ll go back and practise and work on that, just so we can do our best performance at team finals, because that’s what matters.”

Sixteen-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova booked their respective places in the all-around final, whilst the latter also qualified for the individual floor final in fifth place.

Jessica Gadirova said: “I’m speechless. It was incredible and there are so many words that I don’t even know that could just describe how I’m feeling.

“An Olympian at 16 is like, ‘what the hell?’ – it’s just so crazy to even think I could be an Olympian this young, just to have the dream of using that word and being under the Olympic rings and competing at the highest level.”

