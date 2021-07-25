News / UK & World Man charged after pedestrians struck by car on Blackpool promenade By Press Association July 25 2021, 10.28pm An aerial view of Blackpool Tower and beach (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Blackpool promenade. Lancashire Police on Sunday said that Adam Clarke, 30, of Arnfield Road, Stockport, has also been charged with common assault and dangerous driving. A man has been charged by detectives investigating an attempted murder in Blackpool.Police were called around 5.25am yesterday (July 24th) to reports that pedestrians had been hit by a car on Blackpool North Pier. Read more >https://t.co/mqOpA0byYO pic.twitter.com/TO2ida4E3M— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) July 25, 2021 Police were called at 5.25am on Saturday to reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on Blackpool North Pier. Clarke is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man arrested after pedestrians struck on Blackpool promenade Man charged after death in Fife Man charged after £140,000 of drugs seized in house search Second man charged after alleged serious assault in Crieff