Magic Monday: Adam Peaty kicks off gold rush for Team GB on day three in Tokyo

After Super Saturday at London 2012, there was Magic Monday in Tokyo as British athletes won three gold medals.

Adam Peaty was Britain’s banker and he did not disappoint, romping to victory in the 100 metres breaststroke to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title.

Peaty’s success turned into a gold rush in the afternoon when divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed a stunning victory in the 10m synchronised platform event before 21-year-old Tom Pidcock dominated the men’s mountain bike race.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Britain’s magnificent gold medal run.

0317 – Adam Peaty

Every medal has to be won but, given the 26-year-old is unbeaten in seven years and now owns the 17 fastest times in history, Peaty was as close to a sure thing as it is possible to get.

The biggest of shocks never looked on the cards, with Peaty leading at the turn and pulling away on the second length to win by more than half a second.

0758 – Tom Daley and Matty Lee

Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee in perfect synchronicity (Adam Davy/PA)

Daley made his Olympic debut back in 2008 aged only 14 and has been in the spotlight ever since, enduring the death of his father and biggest supporter Rob when still a teenager and then coming out in 2013.

He had two bronze medals to his name from London and Rio but, at the age of 27, has finally won the gold he coveted alongside debutant Lee, with the pair producing a stunning final dive to defeat the Chinese favourites.

0825 – Tom Pidcock

Wow, congratulations @Tompid! Britain’s next cycling superstar. Although knowing him he’ll probably take up running for the next Olympics 🤣🙌🥇 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1ymRm0IplR — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 26, 2021

The Yorkshireman is an Olympic champion at the age of just 21 after a fearless display in Izu, riding down the finishing straight carrying a British flag as he claimed the country’s first medal in mountain biking.

Pidcock is a huge talent across cycling disciplines and his success came less than two months after he suffered a broken collarbone in a training crash on the road.