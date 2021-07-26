Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coach Jane Figueiredo banned Tom Daley and Matty Lee from gold medal talk

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.22am
Tom Daley and Matty Lee won gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)
Coach Jane Figueiredo admitted she banned new Olympic champions Tom Daley and Matty Lee from talking about winning gold.

The pair claimed a flawless victory in the synchronised 10 metres platform ahead of China and the ROC on Monday.

They won by just 1.23 points as Daley collected his third Olympic medal after winning bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee show off their gold medals
The duo said they visualised winning in their minds but Figueiredo was insistent they could not speak about it.

“We learned a hell of a lesson in Rio. Too much going on. Too much phone, too much media, just too much talk about winning a gold medal,” she said.

“This time I said to him (Daley) I don’t want to hear those words. When I coached the Russian girls we never talked about winning a gold medal, we just did it. I’m not saying it works every time but it sure as hell worked today.

“I knew they had it in them. Obviously with Tom our journey has always been about winning a gold medal. For him to actually accomplish that says more about him than it does about any of us.

“Then of course Matty Lee, his partner, who we only put together going on three years now. With Matty it’s been a lot of work on him personally.

“I knew that if we could get him in the right spaces as a man, in his personal struggles and challenges, that the results would take care of themselves.

“What’s that saying about your greatest failure can be your greatest successes? I didn’t believe that until today. I thought that was just a cliche, who actually believes that? But people write about it and people who have gone on these journeys talk about it. I am a believer.”

Figueiredo also feels Daley becoming a father to son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black helped his mindset.

“Having a son, I think just changed his perspective. Even if he wasn’t who he is, Tom Daley, he’s still going to go home and his son’s going to absolutely love him,” she said.

“He echoes that every day in the media, this isn’t the be all and end all.

“Having that experience with the Russian girls, one who had a girl, it was amazing. Once she let that go, she won the gold medal. So you have to be able to get old enough and mature enough to let that go, whatever it is.

“Thinking ‘I want to ride in that chariot and be the gold medallist’ wasn’t going to happen until he actually let that go.”

