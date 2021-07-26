Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.23am Updated: July 26 2021, 2.00pm
Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty on a charge of assault by beating (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The former Premier League footballer, who was on bail, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday morning via video link at a residential address.

The charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an incident at a home in Kew, south-west London, on June 2 in which his wife Georgia suffered a head injury.

The court heard Barton allegedly grabbed her by the throat and kicked her in the head during an altercation outside the property, where they had been with two friends.

She was also left with a bloody nose following the incident.

The court heard Mrs Barton then called the police and asked for her husband to be removed from the property.

He was arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries, before being charged with assault by beating on Sunday.

On Monday Barton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He wore a t-shirt and shorts during the hearing.

Barton, a former midfielder, played for teams including Manchester City, Newcastle, Queen’s Park Rangers and Marseille during his playing career.

He also appeared once for the England team in 2007.

He then moved into management, starting off with Fleetwood Town from 2018 to 2021 before joining Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

Barton was released on unconditional bail until his trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on December 16.

A case management hearing has been set for November 17.

