Rassie Erasmus continues criticism of British and Irish Lions on social media

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.23am
Rassie Erasmus has been criticising the Lions on Twitter (Steve Haag/PA)
Rassie Erasmus has resumed taking pot shots at the British and Irish Lions on Twitter after posting footage to highlight what he describes as “reckless and dangerous” play.

The clip comes from South Africa’s 22-17 defeat in Cape Town on Saturday and sees Ali Price tackle Cheslin Kolbe close to the touchline before Mako Vunipola picks the Springboks wing up off the floor.

“Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!! More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!!” Erasmus tweeted.

“Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous!”

It comes the day after Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, retweeted a post from an anonymous user showing some “questionable calls” by the officials against the world champions.

As part of the retweet, Erasmus adds: “Thanks. This is rugby – sometimes calls go for you and other times they dont”.

In a twist, the anonymous poster named ‘Jaco Johan’ uses the same type of graphics – a yellow circle – to highlight the alleged foul play as Erasmus does on his official account.

Additionally, the user has only tweeted twice and on both occasions the content was of video clips implicating the Lions in dangerous play.

Erasmus used twitter two weeks ago to draw attention to two challenges by Owen Farrell in the South Africa ‘A’ game, but after Saturday’s defeat he appeared to have adopted a more conciliatory tone.

“No excuses this side!! You are far away from home, families and going through same tough covid protocols like we do!! Congrats and well deserved !!!” he tweeted.

