Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Travel rules to be eased for UK expats – report

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.23am
Ministers are preparing to ease travel rules for expats returning to the UK from Sunday, it has been reported (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers are preparing to ease travel rules for expats returning to the UK from Sunday, it has been reported (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ministers are preparing to ease travel rules for expats returning to the UK from Sunday, it has been reported.

UK nationals living overseas who have had both doses of a coronavirus jab will no longer need to self-isolate for 10 days when they arrive from an amber list country, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The exemption from quarantine currently only applies to people who were vaccinated under the UK programme, but the newspaper stated that the Government plans to recognise foreign jabs.

The Department for Transport has committed to holding a formal review of the rules for arriving travellers this week.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that ministers are expected to agree to a reciprocal deal on quarantine-free travel with 33 countries, which could lead to a surge in trips between the UK and the EU.

Those countries include much of Europe such as Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France and Greece, plus some long-haul destinations including Barbados, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands.

There is also speculation that France could return to the amber travel list.

It was moved to so-called “amber plus” earlier this month, which means even UK travellers who are fully-vaccinated must self-isolate on their return from the country.

Speaking in the Commons last week, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “By the end of this month, UK nationals who have been vaccinated overseas will be able to talk to their GP, go through what vaccine they have had, and have it registered with the NHS that they have been vaccinated.

“The reason for the conversation with the GP is to make sure that whatever vaccine they have had is approved in the United Kingdom.

“Ultimately, there will be a co-ordination between the World Health Organisation, ourselves, the European regulator, the US regulator and other regulators around the world.

“Because we are working at speed, at the moment it is UK nationals and citizens who have had UK vaccinations who will be able to travel to amber list countries other than France and come back and not quarantine.

“We want to offer the same reciprocity as the 33 countries that recognise our app, and that will also happen very soon.”

The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own rules in terms of the requirements for arrivals from overseas, but their rules are often closely linked to the position in England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier